Search underway for suspect who robbed man at gunpoint outside Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police need your help finding a man who allegedly robbed another man at a south Shreveport apartment complex.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on April 19 officers responded to the 6700 block of Buncombe Rd. on reports of a robbery.

Police say the victim reported that after walking a friend back to his apartment when he was approached by 22-year-old Jawon Houston.

The victim said that he and Houston got into an argument that turned physical and Houston wrestled him to the ground.

Houston then allegedly choked the victim then went into the victim’s pockets and removed his car keys. Houston went to the victim’s car and the victim tried to follow him to get a direction of where he was going.

Police say Houston allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim and then left in his vehicle.

Investigators were able to get enough information to issue a warrant charging Houston with one count of armed robbery. His bond has been set at $150,000.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on where Houston may be should contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information leading to Houston’s arrest.