Search underway for suspect who stole bench from East Texas gravesite

TITUS CO., Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — East Texas authorities are trying to track down the person who stole a bench from someone’s gravesite.

According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect removed the bench from a grave at the Union Hill Cemetery on FM 2248.

The theft was discovered by family members who had come to visit the grave of their loved one.

Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641 and ask to speak with an investigator.

