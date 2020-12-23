Search underway for suspects wanted in Bossier car burglaries

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down three people wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles in a Bossier Parish subdivision.

Alleged car burglars have struck again, and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is asking for two things: “Please help us identify who these thieves are, and please help us stop vehicle burglaries by simply locking your vehicles.”

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 surveillance video showed three suspects stealing from unlocked cars in the River Ridge neighborhood off Palmetto Rd. in Benton. Two people were walking through the subdivision checking for unlocked cars while a third person was driving the get-away car.

Detectives said a gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Pebble Beach Rd. There were also several attempted car burglaries on Country Club Dr. in the same neighborhood.

Investigators are asking if any other residents in River Ridge or any other neighborhoods who have been victimized by vehicle burglaries to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

Please let BPSO know if you have any surveillance video footage, even if it only shows an attempted burglary, because that can help the case. Call the detective’s office at (318) 965-3418, and they help with obtaining your video or showing you how to upload directly to them.

The suspects are taking weapons, cash, and cell phones. They are also using the stolen items to commit other crimes such as theft, robberies, and shootings.

Anyone who possibly knows the identity of these thieves is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.