Search underway for truck used to steal boat from South Bossier home

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a pickup truck that may have been involved in a boat theft in South Bossier.

According to the Bossier City Police Property Crime’s Unit, on Sunday someone in a light colored pickup truck drove to a home and stole a boat that belonged to an elderly resident.

Around 2:30 p.m. the truck was seen on surveillance video heading west over the Jimmie Davis Bridge.

Anyone with information about this truck is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/.