Second-degree murder trial begins in Caddo Parish for man accused in 2018 fatal stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The second-degree murder trial of a man charged in the October 2018 stabbing death of another man is underway Caddo Parish District Court.

Twelve jurors and two alternates were selected Tuesday and opening arguments began Wednesday in the Austin Wade Boyd, 29, who is charged in the early morning Oct. 12, 2018, death of 28-year-old Bernard Sollers.

The stabbing was allegedly the result of a fight involving the two men outside a home in the 4600 block of North Lakeshore Drive. Caddo Parish deputies were called to the scene and arrived to find a woman attempting CPR on Sollers as he lay on the sidewalk outside the home.

Sollers was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and later died of his stab wounds. Boyd fled the scene, but Caddo Parish deputies with a K-9 unit later tracked him down to where he was hiding in a boat in the yard of a nearby house.

Investigators at the time said the two men knew each other and there were numerous witnesses at the scene.

Boyd was indicted by a Caddo Parish Grand Jury in January 2019 on a charge of second-degree murder. The case has been winding through the courts ever since. He was originally was represented by a public defender, but in March 2019 hired private defense attorney Christopher Hatch to represent him.

Several previous trial dates were set, but, as with all trials set in 2020, COVID-19 restrictions prevented jury trials.