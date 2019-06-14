Second person arrested in Bossier Parish homicide

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman is now behind bars in connection with the murder of a Benton man.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said 26-year-old Alisa Lochabay faces charges for her involvement in the shooting death of 31-year-old Caleb Pippenger.

Friday afternoon Lochabay was arrested by detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and charged with Principal to First Degree Murder and Child Desertion.

Investigators determined that Lochabay was in a vehicle present at the scene of the March 15 shooting. She also had a young child in the vehicle.

On May 21, S.W.A.T. members and BPSO detectives arrested 29-year-old Justin C. Sepulvado, of Bossier City, for the Pippenger’s murder.

Lochabay was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where her bond has been set at $290,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

