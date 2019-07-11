Second Shreveport man convicted of school gun charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A second Shreveport man has been convicted in Caddo District Court of carrying weapons within the proscribed 1,000 foot zone protecting schools.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Laterrius Code was convicted Wednesday in District Judge Charles Tutt’s courtroom. The eight-woman, four-man jury determined unanimously that Code openly carried a full loaded AK-47 rifle and a fully loaded Glock 41 handgun in a shoulder holster 72 feet from the entrance of Cherokee Park Elementary School on July 20, 2017. That school is a Firearm Free Zone that prohibits the carrying of firearms within 1,000 feet of the premises. A “Gun Free Zone” sign was posted at the entrance of the school.

A co-defendant, Tony Demarco Johns, 34, was convicted of the same charge Tuesday, July 9, in Judge Tutt’s court.

Code represented himself at trial. Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and William Gaskins.

When Code returns to face Judge Tutt August 12, 2019 for sentencing, he faces up to five years in prison at hard labor.

