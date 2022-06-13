SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a burst of violence, a second shooting broke out Monday night in Shreveport, this time in West Cedar Grove.

Around 10:45 p.m., police and EMS were called to the scene of the shooting on the 500 block of Browning St. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early to mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say an argument between two groups escalated before the man was shot. Several witnesses are being questioned while police investigate.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.