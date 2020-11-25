Second suspect arrested, charged with attempted 2nd degree murder in beating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 53-year-old Shreveport man is behind bars after allegedly beating a man nearly to death almost two weeks ago.

Gentry Dorsey was booked into the Shreveport City Jail accused in the severe beating of 50-year-old Freddie Edwards on Nov. 13.

Another suspect, 39-year-old Adrienne Mims, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with attempted second-degree murder in Edward’s beating.

In the early-morning hours of Friday, Nov. 13, Shreveport police found Edwards unconscious and bleeding with trauma injuries to his head in the 3700 block of Sumner Street. Edwards was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with life-threating injures, where he remains in critical condition.

Monday, Shreveport Police Homicide detectives received a tip from Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers identifying the second suspect in this matter.

Investigators used that tip and other investigative intelligence to identify Dorsey as the other suspect they believe is responsible for the beating.

Tuesday, following interviews with investigators, Dorsey was booked into the Shreveport City jail on one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.