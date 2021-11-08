Second suspect arrested in Halloween party shooting in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarakana say a second man has been arrested in the fatal Halloween party shooting inside Octavia’s Event Center on October 30.

Police say their ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Andre Morine, 24, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was involved in the shooting, which killed 20-year-old Javon Gooden of Texarkana, Texas. Nine others were wounded.

Police got an arrest warrant for Morine on a charge of murder late last week and Morine turned himself in to authorities on Friday afternoon.

He was booked into the Bi-State Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Keuntae McElroy (Photo courtesy Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Keuntae McElroy, 21, was arrested early Sunday morning following the shooting on a charge of murder and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains held in the Bi-State Jail with a total bond of $1.95 million.

The shooting happened just before midnight on October 30 at the event venue. Police arrived to find “a large number of people” running from the building and several wounded inside.

Police estimated that there were at least a couple hundred people in the venue when the shootings occurred.Police are asking that anyone that has any video or photographs made inside the venue during – or just prior to – the shooting, contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.