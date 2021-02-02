Second suspect charged in the January Lindholm Street homicide, attempted murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have made a second arrest in connection to a January homicide that occurred on Lindholm Street.

Tremarcus McKenney, 20, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 3:30 p.m. Monday and transferred to Caddo Correctional Center four hours later. He is charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Nicholas Toms and the injuring 23-year-old Joseph DeCamp.

On Friday, 19-year-old Dontreal York was arrested on the same charges.

The arrests of the two men were the culmination of an almost two-week investigation into the Jan. 19 shooting that left Toms dead and DeCamp seriously injured.

On the evening of Jan. 19, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting the 3000 block of Lindholm Street.

Upon their arrival, officers found Toms and Decamp suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries. The victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where Toms later died of his injuries. Decamp remains stable, but no actual condition has been reported.

The preliminary investigation by SPD violent crime detectives suggested the shooting occurred following an altercation over a “gun deal.”

McKenney was booked into CCC on one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond – $350,000 on the second-degree murder charge, and $150,000 on the first-degree murder charge.

Friday night, York was transferred from Shreveport City Jail to CCC, where he was charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He is being held on a $250,000 bond for the murder charge, but no bond has been set for the attempted first-degree murder charge.