Second suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting of Natchitoches teen

(L-R) Kwane Roberson, 23, and Promis Johnson, 21, are charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that injured a teen in Natchitoches on Tuesday, April 6 in the 600 block of Jackson Drive.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A second suspect has been charged with attempted murder following the shooting of a teenager in Natchitoches earlier this month.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, 21-year-old Promis Johnson is charged with seven counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that left a teen injured by gunfire.

(Photo: Natchitoches Police Department)

The shooting happened on Tuesday, April 6 in the 600 block of Jackson Drive. Police say officers received a call around 7:30 p.m. about a shooting in the area and when they arrived at the scene, they found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and on Wednesday morning, they were considered to be in stable condition.

While officers were interviewing witnesses, they were notified that Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies found 23-year-old Kwane Roberson’s car in the 100 block of Keith Drive.

Roberson was taken into custody Tuesday evening. She was charged with seven counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Johnson has been booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he is awaiting bond.