Second suspect in fatal shooting of Green Oaks football standout in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The second suspect in the August 26 drive-by shooting death of Green Oaks High School Senior Minnion Jackson is in custody, according to Shreveport police.

La’Travion Anderson, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the drive-by shooting death of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson in Shreveport on Aug. 26, 2020. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Kolby Moore, 20, turned himself in to Caddo Correctional Center Monday night and was booked into the facility at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday on one count of second-degree murder.

Sunday, Shreveport police arrested 20-year-old La’Travion Anderson and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with Jackson’s death.

Police say Jackson was traveling down I-220 when a black SUV pulled up alongside him and opened fire on the car, striking it and Jackson multiple times. Jackson was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

