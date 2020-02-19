Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers doubles reward for case-solving tips to $2,000

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The $1,000 reward for tips leading to arrests for crimes in Caddo-Shreveport has been doubled in hopes to generate leads in unsolved cases.

“Crime Stoppers is proud to offer this higher reward amount and we’re optimistic it could bring in tips on some cold cases. We really felt like this new amount balanced our need to remain financially stable while also offering a high enough reward to entice people to give information,” stated Reed Ebarb, the President of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers.

According to Ebarb, the reward will remain at $2,000 indefinitely.

With the higher maximum reward amount being implemented, some tips that lead to an arrest may qualify for higher payout amounts starting this year.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information on any crime to call (318) 673-7373 or use the app P3 Tips to submit information. For more information on Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, visit www.Lockemup.org.

