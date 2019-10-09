Seriously injured shooting victim flags down passerby for help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of where they believe a shooting took place early Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting victim who flagged down a passerby on St. Vincent Avenue around West 70th Street.

The driver took the victim to a nearby fire station, where he was immediately taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with what police say appeared to be serious injuries.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 300 block of West 78th Street, and are now working that area as the crime scene.

