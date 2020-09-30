SFD and SPD investigate overnight fire where two fatal shootings occurred Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department are investigating an overnight fire at a home where a deadly shooting took place the night before.

Fire officials confirmed the fire was at the same home where 25-year-old Ladarrien Taylor and 23-year-old Denzel Taylor were shot and killed Monday night.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 7100 block of Wallace Avenue.

When first responders arrived flames were visible coming from two sides of the house. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

Fire officials also say that the fire is considered suspicious, and is being investigated by both the SFD and the SPD.

