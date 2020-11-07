SFD: Man charged in connection with fire at Fox Trail Apartments, 4 families displaced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Four families are displaced and a man has been charged following a fire at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Fox Crossing neighborhood Friday evening.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, crews were called around 6:05 p.m. about an apartment complex being on fire in the 7000 block of Red Fox Trail. When firefighters arrived at the Fox Trail Apartments, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the front and rear of several apartments.

SFD says fire crews quickly determined that all residents had safely escaped and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control at 6:38 p.m. The fire required the use of five fire engines, two ladder trucks, one heavy rescue truck, one battalion chief, one shift commander, and one medic unit.

The evening blaze ravaged through at least six apartments of which four were occupied, leaving those residents displaced. No citizens or firefighters were injured during the fire. Shreveport Fire says a suspect was questioned by investigators before being taken into custody by Shreveport police.

Booking records show that 35-year-old Dustin Didier is charged with aggravated arson in connection with the fire at Fox Trail Apartments. Didier allegedly set fire to a blanket inside of an apartment by using a cigarette lighter.

The local Red Cross along with the Fox Trail Apartment management team is working to secure housing for the residents that have been displaced.

