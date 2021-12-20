Shelby County man arrested on charges of child porn, sexual assault of a child

SHELBY COUNTY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shelby County man is behind bars on charges of aggravated sexual assault on a child, possession of child porn, and indecent exposure.
According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Highway 96 in Center on Dec. 13. After investigating, 70-year-old Bobby Halbert was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of possession of child pornography, and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.
Halbert is now booked into the Shelby County jail on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
