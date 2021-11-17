Shelter in place order for Grambling State University in effect

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A shelter in place order has been issued for Grambling State University. All students and personnel are advised to shelter where they are effective immediately according to the Grambling State University Police Department.

Ruston Police Department told GSUPD an armed person may be heading towards the campus. More information is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.