CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Homer man is charged with second-degree murder and two others are charged as accessories in a fatal shooting during an improperly permitted music event in Claiborne Parish on the Fourth of July.

According to the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened at a home on Highway 9 south of Athens during the early morning hours of Monday, July 4. Deputy sheriffs arrived to find Delario Montrell Jackson, who lived at the house, and another person had suffered gunshot wounds. Jackson died as a result of his injuries. The other injured person was treated at a local hospital and released.

CPSO says investigators learned that Isaiah Montez Burns of Homer, Louisiana fired the shots that killed Jackson during an argument between Jackson and another. Burns, along with others, fled the scene before the deputies arrived. Burns was arrested in Claiborne Parish later the same day after he allegedly stole and wrecked two vehicles while attempting to flee the parish.

On Friday, July 8, CPSO detectives charged Burns with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, obstruction of justice, and criminal conspiracy to obstruct justice. Burns was booked at the Claiborne Parish Detention Center where he was already being held for counts of theft of a motor vehicle and for resisting an officer.

CPSO personnel, in connection with the homicide, also arrested Danuelle Deshune Morman and Terrenzo Jerrell Winzer, both of Homer. Each was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and criminal conspiracy to obstruct justice.

According to a statement released by CPSO on the arrests, detectives learned the fatal shooting occurred as a music event being held at the residence was concluding.

“That event, where admittance fees were charged, had not been properly permitted per Claiborne Parish Ordinance. Because a permit for that event had not been obtained, CPSO personnel were unaware of its existence and, as a result, were unable to prepare for additional patrols and law enforcement presence at and around the event.”

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are imminent.