3 people arrested for capital murder for New Summerfield quadruple homicide, no hate crime suspected

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been arrested in connection to the New Summerfield quadruple murder.

The suspect’s names are 20-year-old Jesse Pawlowski, 21-year-old Dylan Welch, and 37-year-old Billy Phillips. They are all charged with capital murder. Dickson said that the motive appears to be a robbery “as of this time” over clothes and guns.

Pawlowski and Phillips do have a criminal history, according to Dickson. He could not say what they had previously been arrested for. One has allegedly confessed to being involved. Dickson said that a 9-millimeter gun was used in the shooting.

The victims have been identified as:

18-year-old John Clinton

39-year-old Amanda Bane

39-year-old Ami Hickey

47-year-old Jeff Gerla

Hicke and Clinton were mother and son. Garla and Clinton were in a relationship together as well as Hicke and Bane. Despite the two same-sex relationships, Dickson says the primary motive appears to be a robbery rather than a hate crime. Clothes and guns were taken from the scene.

Despite two same-sex relationships, Dickson says the motive appears to be robbery rather than a hate crime.



Clothes and guns were stolen. @KETK — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) July 21, 2021

KETK News and FOX 51 will take the press conference live on-air and stream it from this article.

ORIGINAL STORY- Dickson said Tuesday night that deputies located the car stolen from the scene in Jacksonville and said it was abandoned on HWY 79. Two people have been detained for questioning, but it’s unclear if they are considered suspects.

Dickson said they felt they are “moving in the right direction” about the two people being detained. They were located after the sheriff’s office received tips from the public.

A 911 call came in at 7:55 a.m. and deputies arrived at the scene on Highway 110 near New Summerfield at 8:20 a.m. They found one person in the driveway and three others in a white mobile home behind the brick house dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The owner of the brick house is the person who made the 911 call, according to Dickson.

He said that two of the four people killed in the quadruple homicide near New Summerfield were mother and son. Dickson also stated that the victims were in some kind of relationship, but did not offer any other details.

3 victims in mobile home were in two separate bedrooms when they were shot. https://t.co/rKyOi31Uzf — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) July 20, 2021

The victims were an 18-year-old male, a 47-year-old male, a 45-year-old female and another female in her 30’s or 40’s.

Their bodies have been sent to Dallas for autopsy. Dickson said on Tuesday that they were still working to notify family members. The sheriff’s office is still asking for anyone who may know something to come forward.

“If anyone was in the area and saw anything suspicious, heard anything, something you may not think is relevant, call and let us know. If you saw something in town last night that you think might play a part in this, call and let us know. Any information, we’d love to know and see if it will help us.” Sheriff Brent Dickson

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information is revealed.