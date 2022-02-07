BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If it seems like there are a lot of arrests for sex crimes involving juveniles in Bossier Parish, Sheriff Julian Whittington says it’s because there are.

“If there is probable cause and we believe they did it, we arrest them,” Whittington said Monday. “Frankly, if you see our numbers high, don’t think because all the pedophiles or child molesters live in Bossier Parish. It is because we pursue, we follow up and we work the cases.”

In fact, Whittington says the vast majority of the 40 reported sexual assaults in the parish last year were crimes against children, contributing to the 166% increase in reported sexual assaults over the previous year in Bossier Parish.

“We want to reassure the residents of Bossier Parish that this is not the case of a suspect randomly preying on strangers,” Whittington said in January with the release of crime stats for 2021, noting that most of these cases were perpetrated by either a family member or family acquaintance.

The sheriff credits Louisiana’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and the work of his investigators for the arrests they have made in so many cases, which includes the arrest of 24-year-old Joshua Acosta of Bossier City, who is now behind bars on $3 million bond on a slew of charges that include child sex trafficking, rape, child pornography, computer-aided solicitation, and 830 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

In another recent case, 35-year-old Michael James Nichols of Haughton was already in the Bossier Maximum Security Jail on 30 counts of possession of child pornography when he was hit with 379 additional counts after a forensic examination turned up mages of hundreds of known identified victims on his computer.

That’s in addition to the arrest of 35-year-old Michael Lofton of Bossier City in January, who is charged with multiple counts of animal and juvenile pornography. And those are just some of the arrests BPSO has made so far this year.

“The ICAC program that we are involved in on the internet sex crimes against kids, just our investigators, if there are any possibilities that there is a case there, we pursue it,” said Whittington.

While the sheriff’s office is pursuing every case they can, Whittington says there are likely more out there because child sex abuse affects one out of every four girls and one of every six boys. And because so many involve family members or acquaintances, the sheriff says parents also need to be aware and vigilant.

“Know where you kids are, know who they are around, really be careful about leaving them with even sometimes people you know. It’s sad to say, but pay attention to what is going on.”