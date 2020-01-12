Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of his father

COVINGTON, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested and accused of fatally stabbing his father.

News outlets report 28-year-old Juan Amaya was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched to a home in the Natchez Trace subdivision for a domestic disturbance call. Deputies found 58-year-old Jose Amaya lying in the driveway of a neighbor’s home.

Deputies say Jose Amaya was bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized where he later died. A motive for the killing wasn’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Juan Amaya has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

