Sheriff: Phony attorney stole $2M from special needs client

METAIRIE, La. (AP)- Authorities in Louisiana say a woman has been arrested for pretending to be an attorney and stealing $2 million from a client with special needs.

Kristina Galjour was arrested Thursday and charged with bank fraud, computer fraud, theft valued over $25,000, exploitation of the infirm and illegally practicing law without a license.

The 57-year-old victim has a developmental disability and inherited a trust fund after his parents died. Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Rivarde says Galijour coerced the man into thinking she was an attorney and over a three-year period she emptied his $2 million trust fund.

The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear whether Galijour has an attorney.

