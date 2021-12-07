Sheriff seeks to ID 4 masked burglars that stole ATM from Bowie County grocery store

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are looking for four individuals who broke into and burglarized a Maud grocery store early Saturday morning and made off with an ATM loaded with cash.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, the four burglars forced their way into Delaughter’s Grocery around 4:30 a.m. and stole an ATM machine containing an undetermined amount of money as well as assorted beef jerky products.

Surveillance video provided by the store owner shows the group moving one of the store’s rolling carts up to the ATM before unplugging it.

The video also shows the burglars in what appears to be an office, stuffing their pockets with cash – including change – from a stack of tills.

Police believe the group was stuck in a ditch shortly after the burglary took place and needed assistance to recover the vehicle.

If anyone has information that could result in identifying these individuals, they are asked to contact the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903.798.3149. An anonymous donor has offered a $1000.00 reward for the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for this crime.