Sheriff’s office in Louisiana telling public to look out for ‘Shot At A Million’ COVID-19 vaccine lottery scam

SCPSO: "As we always say, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

LULING, La. (BRPROUD) – The “Louisiana COVID Lottery” or ‘Shot At A Million’ vaccine lottery as it is also known has been popular.

With that popularity has come scammers and one sheriff’s office in the state is telling the public to not fall for this scam.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office posted this message on Monday morning: