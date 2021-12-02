Sheriff’s office: Zwolle man captured after chase through neighborhood, yards

Christopher Delane Malmay, 27 was charged with 13 different counts after a pursuit took place through a neighborhood. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Zwolle man is facing a laundry list of charges after a chase through a Sabine Parish neighborhood Wednesday.

According to Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Delane Malmay, 27, of Zwolle was arrested Wednesday afternoon after not stopping for a traffic stop.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Tactical Narcotics Team (T.N.T.) Agents originally attempted to stop Malmay for a traffic violation in the Billy Road area off LA Highway 3229. The sheriff’s office says Malmay refused to stop and led T.N.T. Agents on a pursuit in his Jaguar Type S vehicle, traveling through yards in a neighborhood and damaging property.

During the pursuit, Malmay threw items from his vehicle. Once agents were able to stop Malmay’s vehicle they physically detained him to arrest him. T.N.T. Agents located suspected marijuana and Xanax he threw from his vehicle and found more inside his car.

A Zwolle man is facing a laundry list of charges after a chase through a Sabine Parish neighborhood Wednesday.(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Malmay was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting a police officer with force or violence, reckless operation of a vehicle, simple criminal damage to property, intentional littering, no vehicle license, no vehicle insurance, illegal window tint, and a warrant for aggravated assault.