Shooting at N. Shreveport apartment complex leaves 2 dead, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in north Shreveport Wednesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 9:30 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of North Market Street.

Once police showed up at the Northside Villa Apartments, they found two people mortally wounded by gunfire. The identity of both victims has not been released to the public.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.