Shooting at Natchitoches home leaves 1 teen injured, another charged

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teenager has been gunned down and another is charged following a shooting at a home in Natchitoches Tuesday morning.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, officers received a call around 10:40 a.m. about a shooting in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teenager suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and was later airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

Later in the afternoon, NPD placed another juvenile under arrest without incident, and they were charged with attempted first-degree murder. The teen was placed in a juvenile detention center.