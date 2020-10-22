Shooting at Villa Norte Apartments leaves multiple people injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An ongoing dispute leads to in gunfire at the Villa Norte Appartments on Fullerton Street just after 6:30 Thursday morning.

Shreveport Police say that two men who live in the apartment complex were in an ongoing dispute with two other men. An argument between the four men took place early Thursday morning and ended with shots being fired.

The two men who live in the apartment complex both received gunshot wounds. One was shot in the hand and the other in the leg. Both men were transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

A third man arrived at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport a short time later with a gunshot wound to the back. His injures are life-threatening. Police do think this man is a suspect in the case.

Shreveport Police do believe one suspect is still at large.

