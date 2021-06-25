Shooting, crash near Linwood Charter leaves man fighting for his life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a crash and shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood where a man was shot multiple times Friday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 5:15 p.m. about a shooting in the intersection of West 70th Street and Linwood Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

SPD says a gunman in a light-colored Cadillac was chasing the victim and the victim slammed into the back of a grey car while trying to get away. The gunman then got out and shot the man multiple times and fled the scene.

Children were inside the grey car and they are okay, but the driver was rushed to the hospital as well. Police are actively searching for the gunman in connection with the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information are asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.