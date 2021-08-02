Shooting in Cedar Grove leaves woman fighting for life

Shreveport Police are investigating after a woman was shot while sitting in her car in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Shreveport Police were called to a shooting that happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West 77th Street. They say the victim had pulled into a driveway when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire while she was still in the car. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that no arrests have been made at this time, but they are looking for four or five black males in a brown diesel 4×4. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.

