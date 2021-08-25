Shooting in Cedar Grove sends woman to the hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Tuesday night.
Shreveport Police responded to a report of shots fired around 8:40 p.m. in the 6700 block of Central Street, near the Woodlawn Terrace apartments. When they arrived, officers located a female victim that had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SPD does believe that the shooter is an adult male. This investigation is ongoing.
