SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Martin Luther King neighborhood Wednesday night.

Shreveport Police say that the shooting happened a little before 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of David Raines Road. Officers arrived on the scene and located the adult male victim and his brother. Both men were described by SPD as being uncooperative with the investigation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police currently have no suspects in this case but do say that the shooter was in a black vehicle.