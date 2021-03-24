Shooting in Mooretown leaves one man injured, SPD investigating

Shreveport police were on the scene of a shooting in the Mooretown neighborhood where a man was shot while standing on a porch Wednesday, March 24. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting where a man was struck by gunfire while he was standing on a porch in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 8:00 p.m. about a shooting on Mayfield Street.

When police showed up at the scene, they learned that a man was shot twice while he was standing on the porch of a home.

Officers say the victim was struck in the forearm and chest. He was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also submit a tip by calling Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.