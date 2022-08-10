TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Police in Texarkana are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.

Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department were called to the 500 block of East St around 3:50 p.m. on in response to a victim with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover in a statement Wednesday.

Police received information from witnesses at the scene that an argument between the victim and the alleged suspect occurred before the shooting. The TTPD Criminal Investigation Team was notified, and detectives began following up on all leads.

Police say a male juvenile is a suspect in this shooting.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau has an active felony warrant for the juvenile for battery in the 1st degree, aggravated assault, and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. TTPD tips can be reported by calling the Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154 or by calling Crime Stoppers at (903) 798-7867.