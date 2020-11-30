Shooting in west Shreveport claims life of pregnant woman and her unborn child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in west Shreveport that left a man injured and a pregnant woman dead.

Both victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where the 30-year-old female and her unborn child later died, and the 31-year-old male victim is in stable condition.

Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night Shreveport Police responded to the 4200 Block of Madera Drive relative to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, officers located a crashed vehicle occupied by an adult male and pregnant adult female. Both victims had been struck multiple times by gunfire, resulting in their vehicle to crash at this location.

After arriving at Ochsner LSU Health, the female’s injuries elevated to life-threatening and required immediate surgery, but due to the severity of her injuries, both the female victim died. The exact pregnancy term of the female will be released at a later time.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators were summoned to the scene to determine how this tragedy unfolded. Investigators diligently worked throughout the night and into the early morning hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Preliminary information suggests that the shooting may have initially occurred in the 6300 block of Tierra Drive which is a short distance from 4200 Madera Drive. This neighborhood is in the north Pines Road area.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.