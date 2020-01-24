Shooting injures 1 in Texarkana, search underway for suspect

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — One person is in the hospital and a search is underway for a suspect following a shooting this morning in Texarkana.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Spruce St.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, the suspect walked into the home and fired multiple shots.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot several times. He is in stable condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Investigators said it is not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Detectives also said other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting and it is still unknown whether the victim lived at the home or if he was visiting.

When officers arrived, the suspect, who is described as a black male, ran into the woods by the railroad tracks.

Police have set up a perimeter and are actively searching for the suspect.

