Shooting leads to car crash on I-20E near Hearne Ave.; 1 man wounded, drivers diverted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is redirecting traffic on Interstate 20 eastbound following a shooting and major wreck that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon.
According to SPD, officers were called to a shooting on I-20E near Greenwood Road around 2:00 pm.
Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a truck. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect in custody at this time, and SPD is asking drivers to take an alternate route.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.