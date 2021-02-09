Shooting leads to car crash on I-20E near Hearne Ave.; 1 man wounded, drivers diverted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is redirecting traffic on Interstate 20 eastbound following a shooting and major wreck that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon.

According to SPD, officers were called to a shooting on I-20E near Greenwood Road around 2:00 pm.

I-20 East is closed at Hearne Avenue due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Hearne Avenue. Congestion has reached Jewella Avenue. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 9, 2021

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a truck. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

Photo: Louisiana DOTD

There is no suspect in custody at this time, and SPD is asking drivers to take an alternate route.