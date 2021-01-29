Shooting leaves 1 man wounded in Midway neighborhood, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a shooting that left a man injured by gunfire in Shreveport’s Midway neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a shooting near Portland Avenue and Regent Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a man was in his car when gunshots were fired. He was struck in the back and grazed in the head by a bullet.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and he is expected to survive from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.