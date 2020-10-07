Shooting leaves man dead in SW Arkansas, search underway for 2 persons of interest

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A search is underway for two people who may have information about the shooting death of a man in southwest Arkansas.

According to the Little River County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Tuesday they received a call about gunshots being heard near the Little River Memorial Hospital in Ashdown. A short time later, a resident called and said there was a man lying in front of his home.

When officers arrived they found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the driveway. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives located the crime scene a short distance from where the victim was found.

Two persons of interest have been identified in connection with the shooting and officers are currently searching for them.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Ashdown Police Det. Zane Butler at cell phone number (903) 276-6370 or call dispatch at (870) 898-5115.

