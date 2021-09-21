Shooting leaves man injured at Shreveport business, search underway for suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was injured Monday night following a shooting at a Shreveport business.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight at NLB Grocery in the 700 block of W. 70th St.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, a man allegedly walked into the store and started firing shots at people inside the store. Then the employee began firing shots at the suspect.

One man who was shot was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

SPD detectives are looking for a suspect who stands 5’8″ tall and weighs around 145 lbs.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is urged to contact detectives at 318-673-7300 #3 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.