Shooting leaves man injured at Texarkana apartment complex

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured at an apartment complex in Texarkana.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the Fox Creek Apartments in the 4300 block of County Ave.

According to the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, when officers arrived they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg sitting inside a vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the man who was shot couldn’t give much information on a suspect or suspect vehicle. Detectives also spoke with possible witnesses at the complex.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is urged to contact TAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.