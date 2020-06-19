Shooting leaves two people dead in SW Arkansas

MINERAL SPRINGS, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man and a teenager were killed after a dispute over a gun turned deadly in southwest Arkansas.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of N. Mercer St. in Mineral Springs.

When officers arrived they found Jawara Stewart, of Nashville, lying in the street with a gun nearby. They also were directed to a man doing CPR on a 16-year-old male lying in a yard at a nearby home.

The teen was taken to Howard Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. Stewart was taken by air to an area hospital where he also died from his injuries.

According to the Howard County’s Sheriff’s Office, the investigation and witnesses indicate that Stewart and the teen were outside of the home along with others when the two eventually ended up fighting over the gun. It is believed at this point that both Stewart and the teen received gunshot wounds during the struggle.

The bodies of both Stewart and the teen were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.