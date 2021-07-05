Shooting on Hearne Ave. in Shreveport sends man to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was hospitalized after being shot while driving down Hearne Avenue in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police say that the man was leaving the Raceway on Hearne Avenue and driving north towards Interstate 20 East when he heard gunshots. The victim was shot once in the abdomen and the vehicle was shot five times. He then drove to a home, changed vehicles and then went to the hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

SPD has no suspects in this shooting at this time.