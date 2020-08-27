I-220 shooting claims life of Shreveport teen; reward offered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 17-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times on Interstate-220 in Shreveport.

The shooting happened Wednesday on I-220 at North Market St.

According to Shreveport Police, witnesses told detectives the car was traveling down the interstate when someone in a black SUV pulled up alongside the driver and fired numerous shots at the car.

When officers arrived they found the teenager inside of the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers will pay a $2,000 minimum reward for information in this case.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-6955 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

