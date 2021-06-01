Shooting on Lakeshore Drive leaves woman critically injured, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in Shreveport’s South Lakeshore neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 6:53 p.m. about a shooting in the 3800 block Lakeshore Drive.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from being shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
