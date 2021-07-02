Shooting on Midway Ave. leaves woman injured, 1 in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman is fighting for her life and a person is in custody following a shooting in Shreveport’s Midway neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of Midway Avenue about a shooting around 4:30 p.m.

When SPD arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. Officers believe the woman is in her 40s.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. Police say they do have someone in custody in connection with the shooting.

This comes two hours after a man was fatally gunned down while sitting in his car at the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Canal Boulevard in the Sunset Acres neighborhood. Both shootings are still under investigation.

