Shooting on Parkridge Street leaves 1 hospitalized, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood Thursday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 8:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 3000 block of Parkridge Street.

Officers say someone was taken to a local hospital. However, there is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.