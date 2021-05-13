Shooting on Parkridge Street leaves 1 hospitalized, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood Thursday night.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 8:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 3000 block of Parkridge Street.
Officers say someone was taken to a local hospital. However, there is no word on any injuries.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
