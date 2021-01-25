Shooting outside Shreveport liquor store leaves 1 seriously injured

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting outside a Mansfield Road liquor store late Monday night that left one person with life-threatening injuries. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting outside a Mansfield Road liquor store late Monday night that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just before 9 p.m. outside the Liquor Store on Mansfield near Murray Street, according to online dispatch records. Police are releasing few details, including whether there are any suspects identified or in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.